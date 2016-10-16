A bodyguard of dreaded Maoist Adilabad (united) District Committee Secretary Mylarapu Adellu alias Bhaskar, Kanthi Ravinder alias Suresh (26), surrendered to Nirmal police on Saturday citing ill-health after two years of his stint as an outlaw.

A resident of Laxmisagar village in Kadem mandal, he had joined the underground movement in 2014 and was a Mangi dalam member but functioned as a gunman to his brother-in-law Adellu, mostly in Gadchiroli and Chhattisgarh.

Producing him at a press conference, Nirmal Superintendent of Police Vishnu S. Warrier said the extremist had actually joined the Maoist ranks in 2011 but had quit it soon after. He was arrested by Metpalli police then.

Ravinder was present at the July 19, 2016 encounter at Aheri in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra in which three Maoists were killed, including Athram Shobhan alias Charles, the Adilabad Divisional Committee member. He was also involved in the encounter at Lankapalli of Chhattisgarh State which took place on June 12, 2016 in which three other cadres were killed.

Mr. Warrier said the surrender was a good augury for police in the newly-formed district and he complimented Khanapur Circle police for their work. Promising safety on joining the mainstream, he appealed to the extremists to surrender and avail rehabilitation package.

In the case of Ravinder, the SP said he would be given Rs. 1 lakh and other benefits due to him after surrendering.