Dwajarohanam and Kalasastapana rituals mark the beginning of the nine-day-long event

The much awaited annual Durga Navaratri celebrations began on a grand note here at the ancient Bhadrakali temple on Saturday.

Mayor N. Narender, MLA D. Vinay Bhaskar and others offered special prayers at the inaugural of the celebrations. Dwajarohanam and Kalasastapana rituals marked the beginning of the nine-day-long event led by chief priest B Seshu and his team under the supervision of executive officer K Anjani Devi.

Important events of the celebrations include Lalitha Panchami on October 5, Mulanakshatra puja on October 8, Mahastami on October 9, Mahanavami on October10, Viayadasami on October 11 and celestial wedding of Bhadrakali and Bhadreswara on October 12 that marks the conclusion of Navaratri.

Ms. Anjani Devi and Mr. B Seshu said fool-proof arrangements were in place for the celebrations that witness devotees in thousands on all the days. Special pujas, decoration of main deity Sri Bhadrakali on each day in different incarnation and spiritual discourses and cultural programmes during evening hours form part of the celebrations. To ensure smooth conduct of Navaratri events, officers from various departments such as municipal, electricity, medical and health, police were roped in to ensure drinking water, barricading, sanitation among others. “In view of increasing rush of devotees, we are arranging closed circuit TVs all over the premises to enable those outside the temple to witness the special pujas and have glimpse of deity,” Ms Anjani Devi said. It was decided that since a large number of people arrive for ‘Vahana puja’ during Dasara, the ritual would be held near Keerthi Gardens instead of inside the temple premises. The Bhadrakali temple is one of the ancient temples in Warangal. Though many believe that the temple was built during the Kakatiya era, ancient scriptures reveal that the Bhadrakali temple was built in the year 625 AD. Chalukya King Pulikesi-II built the temple. The design of the pillars suggest that the temple was built during the Chalukya time.