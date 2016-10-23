The National Museum of Natural History (NMNH), under the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, will organise National Intangible Heritage Festival 2016 at Amaravati in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh.

The one-week festival will begin on November 15 at the Amaravati Heritage Centre and Museum in Guntur. Director of the New Delhi-based Natural History Museum B. Venugopal told The Hindu here that the festival would focus on intangible heritage of Andhra Pradesh and India’s culture of climate friendly sustainable practices.

The NMNH has invited experts from various fields, including art history, and artisans to help in bringing out a draft on ‘Model Andhra Pradesh Intangible Heritage Policy’ through various workshops to be conducted soon.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is expected to inaugurate the festival, in which 60 artisans with skills in various art forms of Andhra Pradesh will display their works.