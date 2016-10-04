Finally, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao conceded to people’s demand to make Narsapur as division headquarters.

The newly proposed Narsapur would be in Medak district.

Rejected

At the same time he rejected the demand of keeping Narsapur in the proposed Sangareddy district by former minister and Congress senior leader V. Sunitha Lakshma Reddy thereby hindering the political advantage for her.

Following the decision taken by Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao at his camp office , the Medak district will have three revenue divisions – Medak, Toopran and Narasapur. However it was not decided which mandal will be in which district as it was yet to be worked out.

Initially four mandals – Siddipet (Urban), Gummadidala, Ameenpur and Sirgapur- were announced in the draft proposal of trifurcating the existing Medak district. However as the public demand has increased, the Chief Minister has accepted for the formation of Kandi, Haveli Ghanapur, Raypol, Nizampet, Vatpally, Mogudampally, Nagalgidda, Markook, Musaipet and Narsingi.

The Chief Minister was reportedly very particular that each district had equal ratio of population.

In the draft proposals, Sangareddy was proposed with about 15 lakh population followed by 11 lakh at Siddipet and seven lakh at Medak district.

Not only opposition parties but also members of ruling party members expressed discontent over reduction of size from the existing mandals. Deputy Speaker M Padma Devender Reddy reportedly took the issue to the notice of the Chief Minister. He has directed the officials to see that all districts should have equal population.

The constitution of Siddipet may change and there might be several changes in the proposed three districts as Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao has in principal accepted for the formation of Sircilla district at a meeting held at Hyderabad on Monday.