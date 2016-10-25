Rambabu was protesting over delay in sanction of disability pension

: Commotion prevailed in front of the Collectorate here on Monday when an aggrieved physically challenged youth narrowly missed being mowed down by a speeding bus while he was staging a demonstration in protest against the alleged denial of disability pension.

According to sources, R. Rambabu of 36th ward in the town, who had lost his left leg in a train accident in Kothagudem last year, approached the officials concerned at the grievance redressal meeting at the Collectorate seeking sanction of pension.

Official apathy

A visibly agitated Rambabu emerged out of the Collectorate using his crutch with his grievance remaining unresolved. He suddenly staged a protest on the roadside resenting the alleged “official apathy” towards his repeated pleas for disability pension.

He alleged that the officials concerned had failed to sanction him disability pension despite his repeated requests in the past several months.

Rambabu displayed a copy of the “certificate of disability” issued by the designated medical board during his demonstration in a symbolic protest against the alleged indifference of the officials concerned towards his plight.

According to sources, he narrowly escaped from being knocked down by a speeding RTC bus during his roadside protest. The police personnel deployed near the Collectorate promptly intervened and pacified him.