The State government has granted Rs. 45.28 crore for infrastructure development in Adikavi Nannaya University, said Vice-chancellor Prof. M. Mutyala Naidu.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, he said that the university with the support of local MLA Pendurthi Venkatesh has represented to Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on the financial status of the university and lack of infrastructure facilities in different departments.

Responding to the appeal, the State government approved Rs. 45.28 crore for the university.

According to the Vice-chancellor, from the Rs. 45.28 crore, they are going to spend Rs. 10.74 crore on the construction of Science College building, Rs. 6.46 crore for women’s hostel and Rs. 7.50 crore for laying of roads within the university campus. For compound wall and gates Rs. 3.58 crore has been earmarked, for Arts and Commerce College buildings Rs.10 crore and for Science College boys’ hostel Rs. 5 crore and other works Rs. 2 crore.