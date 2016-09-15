The Nanded Division of South Central Railway has been placed fourth among 70 railway divisions in the country in terms of punctuality in running trains during August 2016. Accolades came the way of the Division for achieving 100 per cent punctuality for 15 days in running trains and an overall punctuality of 99.22 per cent. Nanded Divisional Railway Manager A.K. Sinha complimented the officers and staff for the feat. The achievement was being seen as a big one because of the odds with which the division operates.

