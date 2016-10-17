It’s a deviation from the centuries-old practice of naming villages and places after trees, fruits, vegetables and birds

One of the most important changes in the ethos of the Adivasi population in the areas that constituted erstwhile Adilabad district has strangely gone unnoticed. Naming a place after a person, as in the case of the newly-constituted Kumram Bheem district named after the legendary Gond martyr, is a deviation from the centuries-old practice of naming villages and places after trees, fruits, vegetables and birds by the dominant ethnic Raj Gond community.

The ‘aberration’, if naming of the district can be called so, also exposes the Adivasis’ love for nature, especially of the Raj Gonds and Kolams, the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group found only in these parts of Telangana. There are over 800 habitations of the Adivasis scattered between the Penganga river on the north and Godavari on the South which have places named after various components of nature.

The closest that the ethnic people come to naming places after humans is the ones that they name after clans. For example, Kolama and Koinoor in Jainoor mandal represent Kolams and Gonds, Koya being one of the synonyms for Gond.

Setumadhava Rao Pagdi, Secretary Board of Revenue in Hyderabad State under the Nizam, studied the naming pattern of people and habitations in great detail between 1945 and 1948. His research came out in the form of a book titled Among the Gonds of Adilabad in 1949 and is considered a seminal work in these aspects of the life of aboriginal Raj Gond community.

Among some of the famous Gond villages in Adilabad and Kumram Bheem districts are Keslapur and Keslaguda, Kesla being the name of dhaman tree or Grewia Tiliifolia. While Keslapur in Indervelli mandal is known for the Nagoba jatara, Keslaguda in Kerameri mandal is home to about 30 families of the Ojha artisans.

Mangi, the name which instantly brings to mind naxalite dalams on the prowl, is actually the Gondi name for kona tree or Arjuna terminalia. Salewada, as in the village in Utnoor mandal, is the locality of teak tree.

Villages like Rasimetta and Busimetta in Jainoor mandal got their names from the hillocks surrounding them, metta being the Gondi name for small hills. Yellapathar and Panapathar in the same mandal represent the plateaus while Seetagondi in Sirpur (U) and in Gudihatnoor mandal refer to caves, Gondi being cave in the tribal dialect.

Some of the villages are also named after rivers and streams like Ginnejhari in Tiryani, now Ginnedhari and Pippaljhari in Adilabad mandal, now Pippaldhari. Jhari is the Gondi word for fountain.