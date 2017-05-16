Nalgonda records 46.4 degrees

more-in

Nalgonda on Tuesday recorded the highest temperature in the State with 46.4 degrees Celsius. Khammam district reeled under heatwave conditions with mercury climbing close to 46 degrees on Tuesday, considered the highest in the current season.

Situation in the mining areas in Kothagudem, Yellandu and Manuguru turned from bad to worse with mercury touching 45 degrees. The coal hub of Kothagudem and the temple town of Bhadrachalam sizzled above 45 degrees, sources said.

A 75-year-old person died of sunstroke at Upppasaka village in Burgampadu mandal on Monday.

It’s ‘Agnigundam’

The Ramagundam coal belt area in Godavarikhani turned ‘agnigundam’ (furnace) with the temperature crossing 45 degrees on Tuesday. Though the Singareni Collieries Company Limited had erected temporary sheds and was providing miners water and buttermilk, workers were not entering the OCPs during day.

Karimnagar district is sizzling with the temperature soaring to 44 degrees in the last few days.

In Warangal city and some parts of the erstwhile Warangal district, temperature was hovering around 43 degrees. India Meteorological Department had issued a heat wave alert for Tuesday and Wednesday. The IMD also issued advisories about heat exhaustion .

Medak district recorded a temperature of 43 degrees on Tuesday while on Monday it was 43.2 degrees.

Though there was no official confirmation of heatwave deaths, local media reported a dozen such deaths.

{With inputs by P.Sridhar (Khammam), K.M. Dayashankar (Karimnagar), G.Srinivasa Rao (Warangal) and R. Avadhani (Sangareddy)}