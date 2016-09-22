National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) Chief General Manager of Telangana State P Radhakrishnan has formally launched the Special Area Development Scheme (ADS) programme which was aimed at doubling the farmers income and thereby ensuring their livelihood security.

The scheme encourages crop diversification towards drumstick cultivation, pandal based vegetable cultivation, cultivation of high value crops under poly house, water resource development through recharge of borewells, farm mechanization for reducing cost of cultivation and increasing farm productivity, use of renewable energy through solar lighting, sheep farming in mango orchards and dairy development as allied activities. The Nabard CGM had launched the programme with an outlay of Rs 67 crore at Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) in Karimnagar on Wednesday. The Nabard would provide funds to KDCCB at concessional rate of interest (at 5.4% through Telangana State Cooperative Bank (TSCOB) for extending loans to farmers at low rate of interest of less than 10 per cent. ‘These term loans are expected to lead to asset creation and stream of income generation to farmers over a period of time,’ said Radhakrishnan. TSCOB chairman K Ravinder Rao lauded the Nabard initiative of empowering the farming community. On this occasion, a booklet containing the salient features of ADS was released by the CGM. Karimnagar Nabard AGM Ravi Babu was instrumental in formulating the ADS scheme by thoroughly analysing the problems and scope of financing for agriculture and allied activities in the district.