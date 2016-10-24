Professor of law M.V. Ranga Rao has been appointed Registrar of Kakatiya University. He took charge of the same from G. Benerjee on Sunday afternoon.

Currently, Prof. Rao is the dean, Faculty of Law, and also convener of TS-LAWCET 2016. In the past, he held important administrative positions at the varsity, including in-charge Registrar, principal, head, chairperson of the Board of Studies, Controller of Examinations, and additional controller of examinations.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that he would strive for the development of Kakatiya University.