Film music director Ramana Gogula to teach music entrepreneurship course at the institute

The Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IITH) is offering ‘Music Masti and More / Music Entrepreneurship’, a free, 1-credit course open to all students. The course is being taught by acclaimed music director and CEO of Multinational Companies, Serial Entrepreneur, Venture Capitalist Ramana Gogula.

Following a highly interactive format, this course teaches students to compose music for films. The course introduces students to the composition of background music for films and familiarises them with the technological tools used by contemporary music directors.

Speaking about the new course, Ramana Gogula said that the course Music, Masti & More is being designed as a platform for self-discovery. “I hope to take students on a journey that fosters entrepreneurship, nourishes their dreams and aspirations, and gives them the courage for disruptive thinking that helps blossom creativity. I think we have a pretty good program in place,” he said.

Music, Masti & More is divided into 4 sessions. Session I and II, which constitutes the segment "10 Stories Production," was conducted from September 16 to 18 with 200 registrations. In the first session, students were divided in 10 clusters with 20 participants in each group and were asked to work on making 10 Short Films.

The films were to be shot with cell phones, each film with a duration of 10 minutes.

In Session II, Ramana Gogula discussed the plan for shooting these films with students. Aspects of filmmaking—including the technology to be used, timelines and general guidelines on how these stories were to be told—were addressed.

Sessions III & IV will be held in late October. It will focus on product refinement and other aspects of music and film making.

There will also be a Demo Day/IIT Film Festival in November where these movies will be shown to the general public.