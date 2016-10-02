The Lok Satta Udyama Samstha Karimnagar district unit has found fault with the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) for remaining silent on the new statues coming up on pavements, roads and sideways of the roads violating the Supreme Court directions.

In a press note here on Saturday, Lok Satta district president N Srinivas and general secretary Prakash Holla and others have stated that several statues of public figures were coming up on the sideways of important and busy roads in the without the permission of the MCK and wondered whether it was part of the Smart city concept. They expressed concern over statutes on busy roads at Manair bridge, Satavahana University road, RTC bus station, Collectorate road and other areas. said that the then Collector Smita Sabharwal had installed the statue of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao in his native village of Vangara village.

They suggested that the authorities should respect the public figures by installing the statues along the shores of LMD reservoir or Ujwala park or on the Collectorate premises and avoid inconvenience to the road users. They informed the MCK authorities, who were to rethink about the installation of statues on the roads and relocate them in parks and other places and respect the SC directives.