Having finalised the agreement with Maharashtra for the construction of various irrigation projects, the State Government has decided to move forward aggressively for the proposed construction of Mallannasagar reservoir, part of larger Kaleswaram project, in Dubbak and Gajwel mandals of Medak district.

Initially there was some resistance for the proposed reservoir from about half a dozen villages but now it was confined to only one village Vemulaghat.

Soon after the agreement, Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao held a meeting with officials and directed them to speed up works for Kaleswaram project. He was also serious about not completing registration process at some places where farmers came forward.

The district administration has roped in as many as 21 teams – 11 revenue teams and 10 registration teams- beginning Tuesday to commence the process. Each revenue team consisted of Tahasildar, Deputy Tahasildar, Senior Assistant, Junior Assistant, three VROs and one officer each from Horticulture, Forest, RWS, R&B and Irrigation. Coming to revenue teams, each team consists of sub-registrar, one operator and one assistant. It was informed that each team was entrusted with the responsibility of registering 500 acres.

The teams were asked to go to Imambad, Vemulaghat, Pallepahad, Erravalli, Singaram, Toguta, Etigaddakishtapur and Tukkapur.

Once the teams reach the village, they would check the records of farmers coming forward voluntarily to sell their lands under GO 123. After checking the records the famers would be asked to sign Form 1 and 2 and later it would be notified. The lands would be registered to the government after notification was completed and if there were no objections.

“We are expecting to complete the process in few weeks as villagers are coming forward to register their lands under GO 123 voluntarily,” said Mr Muthyam Reddy, Revenue Divisional Officer, Siddipet.