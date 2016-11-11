Leading businessman and founder chairman of Nizamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) P.R. Somani said Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a historic decision to scrap higher denomination notes, and the move would bring back black money.

Speaking to The Hindu here on Wednesday, he said,“I had sent this proposal to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on August 8, 2011. Later, I forwarded the same to Mr. Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on August 4, 2014, and pursued the matter with them about three times. I am proud to inform that the Prime Minister has considered the proposal with some modification to curb black money. The decision will give fruitful results shortly.” The move would control black money, increase tax revenue, result in disappearance of fake notes, and curtail corruption during elections,Mr. Somani said.

Those who have unaccounted currency have to remit the amount in the banks the following way.

In the first three months, 50 per cent in their account and 50 per cent towards income tax; in the fourth month, 30 per cent in their account and 70 per cent towards income tax; fifth month 20 per cent in their account and 80 per cent towards income tax; and sixth month 10 per cent in the personal account and 90 per cent towards income tax.

“After six months, the value of old currency will be zero. Those who have paid the taxes as per the above proposal will not face any inquiry. Those who have accounted money have to remit the money directly into their account subject to random scrutiny by the I-T Department. During the scrutiny, those who cannot prove where the money came from have to pay 100 per cent of the value as income tax or face punishment or both,” said Mr. Somani.