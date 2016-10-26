Director of Empower Training Solutions, Hyderabad, and Limca Book record holder Syed Noor Md Shakir conducted a workshop for the B. Tech first year students of Vaageshwari College of Engineering here on Tuesday.

Shakir, a visually challenged development trainer, had the students in rapt attention narrating his inspiring success story and told them how to face hardships in life.

Mr. Noor Md Shakir gave demonstrations to the students on how to increase their memory power and concentration levels and showed them motivational videos and examples.

College secretary G. Srinivas Reddy, principal Ch Srinivas and others were also present on the occasion.