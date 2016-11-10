Commemorating the sainthood of Mother Teresa, the Roman Catholic Kazipet Diocese is organising a programme on November 12.

Bishop Udumula Bala said they were planning a massive procession from Public Gardens in Hanamkonda to Fathima Cathedral in Kazipet. It would be followed by mass lunch and prayers. “We have invited leaders of various religions, political parties and members of our parishes in all Telangana districts,” the Bishop said.

Members of parishes in Karimnagar, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Sircilla, Warangal urban and rural, Bhupalpalli, Mahabubabad, Jangaon and Siddipet districts would be taking part in the procession. Father K. Vijaya Kumar and other senior members of the diocese were also present.