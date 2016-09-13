A month after an eight-member team was constituted to probe into the nefarious activities of gangster Nayeemuddin and his aides, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Inspector General Y. Nagi Reddy got more strength.

On Monday, five police officials drawn from various wings were added to the existing SIT. The new members are IPS officer Priyardarshini, ASP and OSD of Karimanagar; S. Sai Krishna, Additional SP, Khammam; Md. Ismail, Additional DCP, Special Branch, Hyderabad; P. Jaipal, ACP, Traffic, Goshamahal; and P. Ramachandra Rao, Inspector, Narsingi.

In view of the increasing volume of investigation and also for better monitoring, Anjani Kumar, Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Telangana will oversee the progress of the case along with Mr. Nagi Reddy.