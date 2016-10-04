After a long gap of about eight years,Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Mohd. Fareeduddin got political life.

He filed nomination for the MLC post at Hyderabad on Monday.

Mr. Fareeduddin was with Congress party for more than one-and-a-half decade and was in different positions, including as Minister for Fisheries and Minorities during the first tenure of Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh in 2004.

Though Mohd. Fareeduddin was forced to shift the constituency to Amberpet in the city and contest against BJP leader G. Kishan Reddy as part of reorganisation of constituencies, luck did favour him in 2009. He remained with the Congress till 2014 general elections but slowly distanced himself from the party.

After division of the State, Mr. Mohd. Fareeduddin joined the TRS in 2015.