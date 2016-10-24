‘Government should check the increasing drop-out rate and introduce more vocational courses to produce more technical personnel’

Speakers at the mock parliament organised by Lok Satta urged both the State and Central governments to strengthen the education system in the country.

The members opined that the State government should come forward to pay the fee if parents opted for any private school, ensure better competition among schools and make teachers responsible for quality of education among others.

Lok Satta leaders Parcha Kodandarama Rao, founder Jayaprakash Narayana, professor Mahender Reddy, Bandaru Rammohan Rao and others took park in the day-long event. They said the Foundation for Democratic Reforms and Lok Satta made several suggestions to the education policy of 2016 proposed by the Central government.

The members urged the governments to check the increasing drop-out rate, introduce more vocational courses to produce more technical personnel and ensure at least minimum facilities in all government schools.

Public debates

The Lok Satta and Foundation for Democratic Reforms would hold public debates on the education policy across the country and invite suggestions from the public before submitting the same to the Central government.