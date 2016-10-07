Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA from Bhadrachalam constituency Sunnam Rajaiah began his indefinite fast in the temple town of Bhadrachalam on Thursday demanding formation of Bhadrachalam district.

He launched the hunger strike in front of the bus stand in the tribal heartland in the presence of the party district secretary P. Sudarshan Rao, leaders of various adivasi organisations and associations representing labourers, farmers, traders and a cross-section of the society.

The demand for carving out Bhadrachalam district out of Khammam has reached a crescendo ahead of the formal announcement of reorganisation of the district, as scores of Adivasis owing allegiance to various organisations extending full support to the Bhadrachalam MLA’s indefinite fast.

Addressing the gathering Mr. Rajaiah said that formation of Bhadrachalam district was vital to safeguarding the constitutional rights of adivasis inhabiting the far-flung Agency areas and take administration closer to them.

The divisional headquarters town of Bhadrachalam, where the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) is located, has the requisite infrastructure facilities to serve as the new district headquarters, he noted.

Mr. Rajaiah flayed the State Government for its reported move to merge the tribal sub-plan mandals – Wajedu and Venkatapuram in the proposed Bhoopalapalli district.