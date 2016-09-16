As many as 61 passengers had a miraculous escape when the RTC bus they were travelling in slipped and fell into the Maddela Vagu in Nallabelli on Thursday evening.

According to Nallabelli SI Rajamouli, one passenger Kakkerla Sridhar (28) sustained fractures on his leg and other passengers suffered minor injuries.

The bus was going from Mulugu to Narsampet. On account of heavy rains, the Maddelavagu was flowing two feet above the causeway on the outskirts of Nallabelli village. The driver tried to negotiate drive across the curved bridge as he could not perceive the flow of the water. As there were no railings marking the boundaries of the causeway, the driver could not see the edge and the rear end of the bus slipped at the curved section. The bus fell from the causeway and landed on its side.

Auto drivers and passersby started to rescue the passengers and the police who rushed to the spot joined the rescue operations. The injured were shifted to the area hospital at Narsampet town.