A 14-year-old girl, who staged a protest in front of her father's house on Sunday for allegedly abandoning her at her grandmother's house after her mother's death, got reunited with her father on Monday.

The aggrieved girl from Subbanapalli in Mulakalapalli mandal staged a day-long dharna on Sunday in front of her father T. Chandraiah’s house resenting the latter's ‘apathy’ towards her.

Representatives of several women's organisations and tribal associations expressed solidarity with the girl. She told her visitors that she was three-years-old when her mother died of illness and that her father, a farmer, married again a few months after her mother's death.

She deplored that her father allegedly abandoned her at her grandmother’s house at Odduramavaram tribal hamlet under Pusugudem Gram Panchayat, leaving them to fend for themselves since then.

The distraught girl rued that her very survival was at stake as her grandmother's health continues to deteriorate.

Police intervention

The girl called off her stir following the intervention of the local police. Mulkalapalli sub-inspector of police Ramcharan handed over the girl to her father Chandraiah in the presence of the local elders and villagers on Monday morning.

“We have taken written consent from Chandraiah that he will take proper care of his daughter,” said Mr. Ramcharan.