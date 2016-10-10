Minister for Finance and Civil Supplies Etala Rajender has inspected the arrangements being made for the upgradation of the present police set up into Police Commissionerate in Karimnagar town on Monday.

The Minister along with ZP Chairperson Tula Uma, Karimnagar MP B Vinod Kumar, MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, MLA G Kamalakar and others inspected the arrangements for Police Commissionerate. Superintendent of Police D Joel Davis explained about the upgradation of the Police Department into the Police Commissionerate from Tuesday .

It may be recalled that the State Government had issued orders for the establishment of police commissionerates in the urban areas of Karimnagar and Ramagundam (Godavarikhani) in Peddapalli district.

The commissionerates in the urban areas would be headed by Commissioner of Police. The jurisdiction of Karimnagar Commissionerate would cover Karimnagar urban. The urban agglomerations of Peddapalli, Mancherial and Ramagundam would come under Ramagundam Police Commissionerate, despite the fact that these urban centres are in different districts.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that government had decided to upgrade the Vemulawada circle police station into the DSP office in the Rajanna Sircilla district. The authorities have also decided to set up DSP office in Husnabad mandal which would be merged with Siddipet district.

Following the merging of Mahadevpur, Kataram, Mahamutharam and Malhar Rao mandals with Bhupalapalli district, he said that a new DSP office would be set up in Mahadevpur mandal. He said that they would also set up RDO offices in Husnabad, Huzurabad and Metpally mandals. Additional SP (Administration) T Annapurna, DSP J Rama Rao and others were also present.