Forest Minister Jogu Ramanna on Friday asked officials to restart work on the Chanaka-Korta barrage across Penganga river.

Work on the barrage was halted during monsoon owing to the floods in the river.

The Minister visited the project site along with officials.

He said that the barrage and the right flank canal of the inter-State Lower Penganga Project were a dream of local farmers for the last 40 years.

Mr. Ramanna told accompanying mediaperons that the State Government had sanctioned Rs. 1,227 crore as its share for the inter-State project and another Rs.368 crore for the barrage.

Together, the right flank canal and the barrage were designed to irrigate about 50,000 acres in Tamsi, Jainad, Bela and Adilabad mandals, he added.