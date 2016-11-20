It was mid afternoon on Saturday. Four-year-old Saberu Hanumesh, out of innocence, plucked cotton balls from the roadside field of a landlord and was beaten up badly.

When his mother Lakshmi and father Tikkaiah went to the landlord to talk to him over the issue, they were also beaten up by the landlord.

“Being a child, Hanumesh did commit a mistake. But how justified was the landlord in beating my child, my wife and me. Not just us, some five to six persons were also beaten up. We feel threatened,” said Tikkaiah speaking to The Hindu .

Tikkaiah’s family is one among the 20 families to have migrated from Chintakunta village of Kosigi mandal in Kurnool district in search of jobs in this village in Sadasahivapet mandal of Sangareddy district.

For the past three weeks, they have been working here along with their family members.

There are 25 men, women and children, including adolescent girls, who work in the fields.

Despite all this, they do not want to file a case against the landlord, whom they could not identify.

“We are staying on an open land in temporarily erected huts covered with plastic covers where no security is available. We have to work in some more fields of the village to pluck cotton roles and it is not possible to live in a friendly atmosphere if we lodge a complaint. We will get the issue compromised,” said J. Sanjeevaiah, an elderly person in the group, who himself was a farmer and cultivated onions.

As the rate was not good enough, he left about 1.5 quintals of crop in the field and migrated for work.

“We need security. We came here in search of work and we may go home with Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 20,000. That is enough than entering into a quarrel with villagers, who are locals,” said Hanumanthu, who migrated from Dudikonda in Pattikonda mandal of Kurnool district.