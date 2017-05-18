Metro Cash & Carry outlet opens

Metro Cash & Carry India has opened a wholesale outlet in the city, at Suchitra Circle, Kompally. This is its 4th wholesale outlet in Hyderabad and 24th in the country. The new facility will bolster Metro’s position in the city, a release from the company said. Managing Director and CEO of Metro Cash & Carry India Arvind Mediratta said Hyderabad is one of the fast growing markets for the company and “there’s still plenty of opportunity for growth and expansion.”

The new store is spread over approximately 55,000 sq ft and will help create over 350 jobs for the local economy. Special offerings at the new outlet include over 51 varieties in rice, 22 in pulses, a wide range of Ayurvedic products, dedicated zone of organics and wellness products, live bakery besides top brands in apparel, footwear, luggage and textile at attractive prices.

The new outlet will source at least 20% of its assortment from regional suppliers. Fresh produce for the Kompally outlet such as fruits and vegetables will be sourced from Metro’s Collection Centre at Vontimamidi in Telangana. According to the release, Metro started its first outlet at Kukatpally in 2006 and over time added outlets in Uppal and Shamshabad.