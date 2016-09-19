Tribal people from different parts of Julurupadu and Enkur mandals laid siege to the Sairam Thanda-Kommugudem road in Kothagudem revenue division on Sunday demanding merger of the two tribal sub-plan mandals in the proposed Kothagudem district.

The protesters squatted on the road under the aegis of the “all-party” mandal committees in pursuit of their demand to include both the mandals in the soon-to-be carved out Kothagudem district.

They demonstrators blocked the vehicular movement on the road for nearly half an hour.