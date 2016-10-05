A two-day state-level conference for administrators in school education will be held on the National Institute of Technology campus on Wednesday and Thursday.

The conference is for district, divisional and mandal-level officials of five districts of the State - Nalgonda, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam.

The conference will be organised by the National University of Educational Planning and Administration (NUEPA), New Delhi in association with the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Telangana.

Education administrators including District Education Officers, DyEOs, MEOs, DIET, IASE and CTE principals will participate in the conference.

The main objective of the conference is to revisit the role of the educational administrators at the district/mandal level and to familiarise them with key parameters of their job profile.

One of the traits expected in these administrators is providing leadership on matters that are critical to education policy.

The conference will also focus on planning and administration duties so that the participants play a vital role as leaders at the grassroots level and articulate the recent trends in the field of education.