Preventive care:Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed administering homeopathic medicine to students in Karimnagar town on Friday.— Photo: By arrangement

In the wake of spurt of dengue cases in the district, the Department of AYUSH (ayurveda, yoga, unani, siddha and homeopathy) distributed homeopathic medicines to schoolchildren on Friday.

Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed launched the distribution of the medicines at the Government High School in Dhangarwadi of Karimnagar town. Speaking on the occasion, he said dengue could be prevented by taking homeopathic medicines.

Expressing concern over the increase in dengue due to poor sanitation, Mr. Ahmed said they launched the week-long sanitation drive in Karimnagar. He urged people to observe ‘dry day’ every Friday by removing stale water from all containers.

While administering the medicines, the Collector interacted with the students and asked various questions pertaining to their academics. He asked some of the children to sing as well.

Homeopathy senior medical officer V.V. Gopal Rao, ayurveda medical officer Gopi Sunder, medical officers Sashipraba and Samyuktha, and headmaster Sampath Rao, were also present.