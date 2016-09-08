Medical camp for women on tomorrow

Indian Medical Association (IMA) along with Rainbow Voluntary Organization, consisting of lady doctors will join the Apollo Reach Hospital to conduct a free medical camp for pregnant women at the IMA Hall in Kashmeegadda, near Government Women’s Degree College here on Friday.

Reacting to the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Apollo Reach started conducting these camps since June, on 9th of every month. This is the fourth medical camp being organized for the pregnant women by them, which would be inaugurated by MLA G. Kamalakar, IMA district president P. Kishan and others.