The Apollo Reach Hospital, in association with women doctors of Rainbow Voluntary Organisation, conducted a free medical camp for pregnant women at the Primary Health Centre in Thimmapur mandal headquarters in Karimnagar district on Friday.

Responding to the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Apollo Reach Hospital has been conducting free medical camps for expectant mothers on the 9th of every month since June this year.

This month, the camp was postponed to Friday as Bathukamma fell on October 9.

The doctors from Rainbow treated around 150 pregnant women, and provided medicines free of cost.

MPDO Pawan Kumar inaugurated the camp in the presence of hospital superintendent A. Naresh.

