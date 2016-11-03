ETHNIC INTEREST: A Ghusadi Tado reading Adivasi related news in The Hindu at Bandeyer in Sirpur (U) mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.-Photo: S. Harpal Singh

Pilgrimage at the cave temple of goddess Jangubai on Maharashtra border is the least publicised

Almost all the robust festivals of Adivasis in the agency areas of undivided Adilabad district in Telangana are passing through a phase of resurgence thanks to the interest generated by mainstream media lately.

Curious and enthusiastic photographers, videographers and culture buffs come flooding to these parts to cover some of the main events which are spread over a calendar year.

“Yes, the media attention since the last three or four years has infused enthusiasm in our youngsters who would otherwise had preferred to remain aloof to our culture. The enhanced coverage of our cultural events in the mainstream media has created a kind of visual appeal for them,” opined Kanaka Ambaji Rao, a Gond Adivasi who holds a post graduate degree in English language and works in the Integrated Tribal Development Agency, Utnoor.

“It is due to the nation wide coverage of Dandari-Ghusadi festival in our village last year that we were invited to participate in a folk event in Karnataka,” recalled Atram Bheem Rao, the Kolam Patel of Gowri Kolamguda in Jainoor mandal. The Dandari dance troupe from Kolamguda had participated in the Sri Draupadamma jatara at Chikballapur in May.

The just concluded Dandari-Ghusadi dance festival of the Gond and Kolam tribes is a case in point of the growing popularity of the culture of aboriginal tribes. Scores of cameramen, mostly from Hyderabad, Karimnagar and Nizamabad ventured even into the remotest parts of the district withstanding the vagaries of countryside travel.

Another popular festival of the ethnic people of Adilabad is the week-long Keslapur or Nagoba jatara which takes place in January-February at the Nagoba temple in Keslapur village of Indervelli mandal.

This annual event is also well photographed and videographed for the last few years.

One of the least photographed cultural and religious events in the Adivasi calendar is the month-long Jangubai pilgrimage which takes place in the sacred month of poos, just preceding the Nagoba jatara.

The reason could be the difficulty in reaching the cave temple of goddess Jangubai which lies in the far flung Parandoli gram panchayat of Kerameri mandal on the Maharashtra border.