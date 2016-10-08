Medak district will soon lose the tag of being “Chief Minister’s native district” from October 11. Also, the most active Minister in the Cabinet, T. Harish Rao, may not represent the district as the constituency he has been representing would itself become a district headquarters.

The existing Medak district is being trifurcated into Medak, Siddipet and Sangareddy. After the formation of the new districts, both Gajwel constituency being represented by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Siddipet being represented by Irrigation Minister Mr. Harish Rao would fall in Siddipet constituency. Medak Assembly constituency being represented by Deputy Speaker M. Padma Devender Reddy would become headquarters for Medak district which would be carved out from the existing district.

With this, both Sangareddy and Medak districts would not have any representation in the Cabinet. Sources informed that these districts may not get any representation in the Cabinet in the near future till the Cabinet reshuffle. “After Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao, it was Mr. Harish Rao who had complete control over the entire district. Given this, even after the formation of three districts, he would coordinate and monitor development in these districts,” commented an official.