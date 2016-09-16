Orphan girls at Balasadan are not getting food, essentials as per menu

Even as the incident of ayahs (caretakers) branding the children of Sishu Gruha with a hot spoon still fresh, orphan girls at Balasadan — maintained by ICDS on the same premises —were denied regular food and other essentials as per the menu.

Since the last few days, the caretakers working in Balasadan have been borrowing rice and other essentials from the adjacent working women’s hostel to provide food to the 27 orphan girls living here. The girls were denied food, soap, hair oil, and other essentials as per the menu since the last one week.

The reason for not providing food as per the menu is that the superintendent in-charge and matron, N. Suhasini, is on leave as she is down with fever since last the 15 days. Once in a while, the matron sends her relatives to the Balasadan to open the storeroom to provide the essential items for a week, and locks the room, keeping the keys with her.

On Tuesday, the food stocks provided to the caretakers got over, and the same was informed to the matron. The matron said she was on leave and asked the caretakers to come and collect the keys themselves. However, they refused to do the same, and later approached the neighbouring working women’s hostel to collected some rice and other food items.

Anasuya, a caretaker of Balasadan, said that the matron was on leave as she was ill, and they were unable to provide proper food as per menu to the residents. “We also intimated the ICDS authorities about the prevailing problem, but in vain,” she said, adding that philanthropists came forward to help the girls.

It may be recalled that the superintendent post of the Balasadan has been lying vacant since long, and the matron has been the acting in-charge. The ICDS officials said they were taking all measures to avoid any inconvenience to the residents of the Balasadan following the matron going on leave.