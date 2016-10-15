NEW EXPERIMENT:Siddipet District Collector Venkatram Reddy and Joint Collector Hanmath Rao participating in mass crop cutting programme at Erravalli and Narsnnapet villages of Jagadevpur mandal of Siddipet district.-PHOTO: Mohd Arif

It may take about one week for the exercise to get completed

A new kind of harvesting commenced in Erravalli and Narsannapet villages of Markook mandal of Siddipet district on Friday. Both these villages were adopted by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The farmers had sown soyabean in about 200 acres in each village.

The sowing of crop in about 400 acres was completed in June third week and now it has come for harvesting.

At a review meeting at Erravalli on the development of both the villages, Mr. Chandrasekar Rao called for mass harvesting, which he opined would save time and energy for the villagers and there would be no problem of labour if they come forward for mass harvesting.

He also said that the government machinery would be with them in their effort.

The mass harvesting commenced on Friday with District Collector P. Venkatram Reddy harvesting the crop on the farm of Neeruganti Ramulamma having two acres of soyabean.

A man and a woman from each house came forward to participate in the programme and commenced harvesting.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Venkatram Reddy said that this was taken up on an experimental basis and the response from farmers was overwhelming.

“Once this was completed successfully we will extend this method to other crops as well.

All kinds of crops were sown in about 2,800 acres in both the villages and for every crop harvesting we will follow this method,” said Mr. Venkatram Reddy.

It was expected that it may take about one week for the harvesting of soyabean to get completed in both the villages.

