IMPACT:A very few customers arrived at the market yard in in Nizamabad on Thursday.-Photo: K.V. RAMANAK_V_ RAMANA

Sluggish trend continues in all markets following the demonetization of currency notes of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 denominations. The non-availability of adequate numbers of small denomination notes and new currency in the place of the old one in the district, the businesses are hit hard.

Long queues are seen in front of the banks and Automated Teller Machines everywhere even on the 10th day.

Banks are overcrowded despite opening additional counters and extending working time by two hours. The ATMs are getting empty within a couple of hours of loading them with money.

All kinds of businesses where transactions came to a naught for the first two or three days, are slowly recovering, but not to the extent they are expected to.

Even the private hospitals and medical shops bore the brunt of the development due to cash crunch.

As a result, many hospitals at Khaleelwadi the medical hub of the town, which is normally buzz with scores of patients, has gone silent.

Doctors are also turning away patients if they do not bring proper change. “We are providing breakfast and meals on credit to regular customers and those who are familiar with us.

For others we are sincerely telling them on the face that there is no change for higher denomination notes”, says a hotelier at Subashnagar.

“We are selling juice and cigarettes on credit to regular customers”, states a juice vendor.

Gandhi Ganj, Weekly Market and Agriculture Marketyard also suffer from the demonetization impact. The agriculture marketyard wears a deserted look as farmers and traders are not going there for the sale and the purchase of produce.

Bhukya Govind, a tribal farmer from K.K. Thanda under Nallavelli gram panchayat in Indalwai mandal brought paddy and is waiting for traders topurchase the produce.

“I have Rs.200 in my possession and am afraid of spending money,”, he says helplessly.

“Business has come down by 50 per cent. It was just 25 per cent a few days ago. Traders as well as customers feel the pinch of money. This may continue for another 10 to 15 days”, observes Mohammed Haneef, a ginger, garlic and tamarind vendor in Gandhi Ganj.

Bodagiri Prabhavathi, a vegetable vendor says that she is selling vegetables only to those who are paying exact change.