Maoists put up wall posters condemning the ‘Mission-2016’, the alleged anti-Maoist campaign being conducted by the security forces in the Dandakaranya region in neighbouring Chattisgarh, at Chelimala village in Telangana’s Charla mandal in the small hours of Friday.

The incident comes close on the heels of the bandh observed by the rebels in five States including Telangana on Thursday in protest against the recent ‘encounter’ in Odisha.

A bunch of wall posters, written in Hindi language, in the name of CPI (Maoist) South Bastar division committee reportedly surfaced on the outskirts of Chelimala village situated near Taliperu medium irrigation project in the Agency mandal of Charla in the wee hours.

The rebels, through the posters, alleged that the BJP Government at the Centre, TDP Government in Andhra Pradesh and the Biju Janata Dal regime in Odisha were trying to handover the mineral wealth of bauxite in the forest areas to the big multi-national companies.

Condemning the recent encounter in Odisha, the rebels said that the people’s struggle (Janyudh) will be further intensified to defeat the ‘Mission 2016’.