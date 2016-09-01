J. Veera Swamy, an underground cadre of the CPI (ML-New Democracy) Sudhakar alias Bheemudu dalam, on Wednesday surrendered along with two firearms, including a semi-automatic rifle, before the Yellendu police.

Veera Swamy (19), a native of Damarathogu in Gundala mandal, gave himself up to Yellendu police in the presence of Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Khammam, R. Bhaskaran, in the coal town on Wednesday morning.

Veera Swamy joined the CPI (ML-ND) Linganna dalam three months ago, said R. Veereswara Rao, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Yellendu. Vexed by the “lumpen activities” of the dalam, he quit the squad and subsequently joined the Sudhakar dalam, but eventually rejoined the mainstream due to disillusionment with its policies, he said.