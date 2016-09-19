The Yellendu sub-division police on Sunday arrested CPI (ML-New Democracy) underground squad commander Koram Venkateshwarlu alias Ganesh alias Jampanna and seized a country-made pistol from his possession at Batannanagar forest area in Gundala mandal. According to police sources, Ganesh had earlier worked as a commander of Janashakti naxal outfit between 2006-2007. He was allegedly involved in an exchange of fire with the police at Polavaram village in West Godavari district, now in Andhra Pradesh, over a decade ago. He joined the CPI (ML-ND) group in 2007 and since then operating in Tekulapalli area of Kothagudem revenue division, police sources said.
Updated: September 19, 2016 05:45 IST
Maoist leader arrested in Yellendu
Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Latest in this section