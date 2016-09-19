The Yellendu sub-division police on Sunday arrested CPI (ML-New Democracy) underground squad commander Koram Venkateshwarlu alias Ganesh alias Jampanna and seized a country-made pistol from his possession at Batannanagar forest area in Gundala mandal. According to police sources, Ganesh had earlier worked as a commander of Janashakti naxal outfit between 2006-2007. He was allegedly involved in an exchange of fire with the police at Polavaram village in West Godavari district, now in Andhra Pradesh, over a decade ago. He joined the CPI (ML-ND) group in 2007 and since then operating in Tekulapalli area of Kothagudem revenue division, police sources said.

