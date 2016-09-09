A Special Guerrilla Squad member of the CPI (Maoist), wanted in as many as 19 cases, surrendered along with his wife before the police at Venkatapuram in Bhadrachalam division on Thursday.

According to police sources, Veko Joga alias Jangu, a SGS member, of Yerrampadu in Charla mandal of Khammam district and his wife Nupa Paike, a Maoist squad member of Usoor in Bijapur district of neighbouring Chhattisgarh, gave themselves up to the Venkatapuram police.

Joga joined the CPI (Maoist) around eight years ago and served as a militia member initially before being elevated as the SGS member of Khammam district in 2010.

He married a fellow Maoist Nupa Paike while leading an underground life.

He surrendered to the police due to ill-health, sources said.