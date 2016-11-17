In a shocking incident, a man served pesticide-mixed food to his family, resulting in the death of two persons, including himself, and two others being admitted to hospital for treatment. The incident took place at Dharmaram village of Mirdoddi mandal on Tuesday night.

According to R. Niranjan, Circle Inspector, Mirdoddi, Varada Galaiah (63) was having about six acres of land.

Sources said Galaiah had incurred heavy losses due to drought in the past and heavy rains recently.

He had reportedly held a discussion with his son over selling of land and falling land rates owing to demonetisation.

On Tuesday night, he prepared chicken curry and laced it with pesticide and served it to his family members.

After consuming it, Galaiah died at home while his son Balaiah (45) died on way to the hospital. Two other family members, Bala Lakshmi and Prashant, wife and son of Balaiah, are being treated in a hospital at Siddipet.

Mirdoddi police registered a case.