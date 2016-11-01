Thanks to the intervention of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), 35-year-old D Manikanta of Alapakkam village in Tindivanam taluk of Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu, who recovered from mental illness, was reunited with his family members after a gap of nearly eight years.

Manikanta was one among the four persons who were discharged from the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) at Erragadda in Hyderabad after being cured of their mental illness a couple of days ago. The other persons those reintegrated with their families in the presence of the in-charge Principal District and Sessions Judge Dr V Radhakrishna Krupa Sagar at the Nyaya Seva Sadan here on Monday include Bhagya Lakshmi of Kothagudem, Venkateshwarlu and Muralikrishna of Khammam rural mandal in Telangana.

Manikanta was found wandering on the outskirts of V Venkatayapalem village near Khammam by Srinivas Rao, the founder of Khammam based voluntary organisation - ‘Annam Seva Foundation,’ in August 2015.

He was subsequently admitted to the Hyderabad-based IMH through the Reception Order issued by the magistrate concerned last year. He underwent nearly a year-long residential treatment at the IMH before being discharged from the State run institute four days ago, sources added.

The DLSA officials concerned had put in consistent efforts in tracing the exact address of Manikanta and establishing contact with his elder brother in Tamil Nadu.

Manikanta and three others who had overcome mental illness were reunited with their family members at a meeting organised by the DLSA here on Monday.