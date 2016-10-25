Police solve double murder case within hours and arrest accused

The police solved the case of a double murder that took place at a construction site in Ahmedpura Colony in the intervening hours of Saturday and Sunday and within hours arrested the accused.

Disclosing the details at a press conference here on Monday, Commissioner of Police Kartikeya said that the accused, Satish, killed his father Repani Maisaiah (60) and his companion Gandam Gangu (48) by slitting their throats with a knife on the intervening night of October 22 and 23 . Later, he spread chilli powder on their bodies in an attempt to mislead the police sniffer dogs.

Maisaiah belonged to Manchippa village in the district and got married twice. After the death of his first wife Shantha of Lingi Tanda in the mandal he married her younger sister Papavva and their son is Satish. Maisaiah deserted his wife and child and started living with Gangu.

Recently Maisaiah decided to sell his house in Vellula village of Korutla mandal without informing Papavva and Satish. On learning of it Satish sent a legal notice to his father to stop the sale. Maisaiah, undeterred by the notice, went ahead and sold the property and got Rs 1.40 lakh for it. Enraged by this, Satish decided to eliminate Maisaiah and Gangu.

According to a plan he visited his father on Sunday night and three had a heated argument, which subsided after they reached a compromise. Satish told his father that he would be spending the night with him and went out for a while. By the time he returned he found Maisaiah and Gangu in an inebriated condition. After eating food Satish slept on another cot and sometime in the night when the couple was in deep sleep the accused first killed Gangu and later Maisaiah. North Division ACP D. Anand Kumar arrested Satish at Lingi Tanda Monday morning.