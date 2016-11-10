Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday embarked on a four-day mass contact programme christened “Palle Nidra” at Jamalapuram, widely acclaimed as “'Telangana Tirupati”, in Yerrupalem mandal of Madhira constituency.

Mr Vikramarka, the Congress legislator from Madhira constituency, offered special prayers at the famous Sri Venkateswara Swamy shrine in the village before launching his mass contact programme in the mandal, part of his constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Vikramarka said he had embarked on “Palle Nidra” programme to interact with a cross section of people in the villages, hear their grievances and strive to resolve their problems. Launching a scathing attack on the TRS regime, he alleged that the government turned a blind eye to the woes of aggrieved farmers and students.