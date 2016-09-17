Comfortable:Children at Bethany Samrakshana at Magdhumpur in Medak district, with Father Saji Vargheese.PHOTO: Mohd. Arif

Children with special needs feel at home at Bethani Samrakshana in Shivampet

Bhavani is about 13-years-old. She along with six other girls with special needs is getting ready for the lunch.

A native of Karimnagar, Bhavani has been brought to Bethani Samrakshana in Shivampet mandal in the district by Father Saji Vargheese.

She has been under his care for several years now and came to the centre when he shifted base from Ranga Reddy district to continue his service activities.

Spread over three-and-a-half acres with lush green cover, Bethani Samrakshana is on Narsapur – Toopran road in Shivampet mandal and about 10 kilometres from Toopran mandal headquarters. It has been the home for 27 children with special needs and 26 normal children, all of them are without parents or guardians.

To support the service activities and generate revenue, Bethani Samrakshanna is running two schools, one on its premises and another at Toopran, with a combined strength of about 450 students.

Separate accommodation

Three separate accommodations are being run – one for girls, another for boys and one for children with special needs.

The orphanage is being run with the support of philanthropists.

Children without parental support from Medak and Ranga Reddy districts are being directed here for shelter by Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

A medical practitioner from Toopran, Srinivas, has been volantarily visiting the orphanage once in a month and checking the health of the children.

Similarly, another doctor from Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad Radhakrishna has also been visiting the home and checking the health of the children.

Despite the fact that Shivampet and Toopran mandal headquarters are not too far there has been no visit by any government doctor to the facility.

Government support

Only five out of the 27 children with special needs are getting a pension of Rs. 1,500 from the government while others are completely dependent on the charity.

Similarly, only 14 of the 27 children have ration cards and are getting rations.

“We wish that the government helps address problems like getting Aadhar cards for orphans, pensions for children with special needs, periodic visit by government doctors, police patrolling near the home and recognition for the school,” said Father Saji Vargheese, who is running the centre.