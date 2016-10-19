Deputy Speaker M. Padma Devender Reddy called upon the officials to make seeds and fertilizers available for farmers for the coming Rabi season.

Participating in a review meeting held here on Tuesday, Ms. Padma said that officials should be alert about spurious seeds and see that new Agros centres should be established wherever required.

“Action will be initiated against those officials responsible for poor supply of seeds and fertilizers. Similarly, you should not hesitate to take action against the suppliers of spurious seeds. Register criminal cases against them,” she told officials.