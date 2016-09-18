A proud moment:Director General of Defence Research and Development Organisation S. Christopher at the 7th convocation of GITAM University at Patancheru in Medak on Saturday.- PHOTO: Mohd Arif

The Make in India initiative of the Government of India is gaining steam and there is an increased indigenous content in the defence equipment being manufactured in the country, Secretary Defence (DRDO) and Director General Defence Research and Development Organisation S Christopher said.

Delivering the convocation address at the Seventh Convocation of the GITAM University Hyderabad and Bengaluru campuses at the Hyderabad campus here on Saturday he said “the new category of Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured (IDDM) equipment increases the local mix from 30 per cent to 70 per cent.” Rapid strides are being made in the defence sector with a focus on indigenisation, he added.

“We have to give equal importance to each and every segment of technology for the security and well being of our mighty nation. The technologies developed for armed forces are also benefiting civil society. The bio-digesters developed for armed forces have been adopted for passenger coaches in Indian Railways,” he said adding that a number of products developed by DRDO have high export potential and contributing to the Make in India.

An honorary doctorate was conferred on Dr. S. Christopher on the occasion by GITAM University Vice Chancellor M. S. Prasada Rao.

Stressing the need of quality education, Dr. Christopher said: “Out of the 14 million people that enter into workforce every year, barely two million are properly trained. A huge upgrade of the infrastructure for imparting skills is an obvious requirement. We have to invest more on improving engineering skills so that we can create good work force,” he said and suggested to the students to acquire an aptitude for entrepreneurship from the beginning.

University Vice-Chancellor M.S. Prasada Rao presided over the programme. Later, graduation certificates were presented to the students. President GITAM University M.V.S.S. Murthy, and others were present.