MLA Jalagam Venkat Rao lays foundation stone for a budget hotel at Yellendu

In a move that is expected to give a major fillip to tourism promotion in Kothagudem constituency, the local MLA, Jalagam Venkat Rao, on Saturday laid foundation stone for a budget hotel to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 7 crore at Yellendu crossroads in Kothagudem.

He also formally launched works on renovation of defunct cottages and a canteen at the scenic Kinnerasani reservoir site, which is part of the sprawling wildlife sanctuary, in Palvancha mandal at an estimated cost of Rs. 16 crore.

According to sources, works on two tourism promotion projects have been taken up at a total estimated outlay of Rs. 23 crore.

The Centre has already sanctioned Rs. 7 crore under National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog and the State government has allocated Rs. 16 crore for the two major tourism promotion projects in Kothagudem constituency.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone, Mr. Venkat Rao said tourism infrastructure development initiative will help transform the area into a major tourism hub in the State.

It will, in turn, generate employment for local youth, he said.

He said a proposal to introduce mine tourism project in Kothagudem region is being considered by the Singareni Collieries Company Limited.

Khammam Superintendent of Police Shahnawaz Qasim, officials of Forest, Revenue and other allied government departments besides elected representatives were present.