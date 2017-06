A maid servant’s son, Gurijala Abhilash, of Govt. High School in Sapthagiri Colony, secured admission in the IIIT Basara. He secured 9.7 GPA in the SSC examination of March 2017. He lost his father when he was in the seventh standard, and his mother Suvarna has been eking out a living working as maid servant. School authorities were all praise for him.